Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 459 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,390. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.34. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.34 and a twelve month high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.