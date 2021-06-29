NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Stock Position Lifted by Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.

Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. NovoCure comprises approximately 0.4% of Brilliance Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of NovoCure worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in NovoCure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in NovoCure in the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVCR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $202.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 8.94. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a PE ratio of 2,025.73 and a beta of 1.08.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.06). NovoCure had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company had revenue of $134.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.54 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total transaction of $199,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,045 shares in the company, valued at $14,584,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $135.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective (down from $159.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. NovoCure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

