Aspex Management HK Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aspex Management HK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 14.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,182,275 shares during the period. 360 DigiTech makes up approximately 9.4% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of 360 DigiTech worth $238,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in 360 DigiTech by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 56.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:QFIN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 23,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,048,612. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 33.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

