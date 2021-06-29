Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIOO. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIOO traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,815. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $119.15 and a one year high of $213.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.