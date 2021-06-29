Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,995 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 184.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,995 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. McAdam LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.36.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 8,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $629,570.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,376 shares in the company, valued at $12,971,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares in the company, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $75.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,550,208. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.28. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.44 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock has a market cap of $147.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

