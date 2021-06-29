Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,431 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 6.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 9,365 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EFSC traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

