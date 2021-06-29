Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Buys 14,823 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 38.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,823 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.99. The stock had a trading volume of 146,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,742,400. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $402,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,864 shares of company stock worth $4,186,457 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

