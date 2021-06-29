Employees Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Employees Retirement System of Texas reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ROST. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $121.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $390,552.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,722,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,892 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,561 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.