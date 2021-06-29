Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 97,038.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 159.8% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

NYSE LYB traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $102.13. 8,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,776. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a market cap of $34.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 31.39% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In other news, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

