K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 4,100 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $222.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.62. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $151.35 and a twelve month high of $222.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

