Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Trims Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd cut its position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,784 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,474 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 16,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

MFG stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.89. 4,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,520. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $3.21.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.