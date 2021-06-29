Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,950 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $689,483,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,139,000 after buying an additional 2,878,877 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $888,674,000 after buying an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,938,020,000 after buying an additional 1,387,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,239,027,000 after buying an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $102.58 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.73 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a PE ratio of 75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,382 shares of company stock worth $21,837,281 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

