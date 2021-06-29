Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth about $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

DLTR stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.47. 18,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,825. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.41 and a 52-week high of $120.37. The company has a market cap of $23.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,153 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,620. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DLTR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.40.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

