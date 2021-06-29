Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Flughafen Zürich (FLGZY)

Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS: FLGZY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/22/2021 – Flughafen Zürich was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/22/2021 – Flughafen Zürich was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/14/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/9/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Flughafen Zürich had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

OTCMKTS:FLGZY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 8,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,519. Flughafen Zürich AG has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.02.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

