$139.97 Million in Sales Expected for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report $139.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.60 million and the lowest is $136.04 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $130.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full year sales of $579.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $577.06 million to $582.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $602.39 million, with estimates ranging from $585.59 million to $613.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NextGen Healthcare.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. NextGen Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

NXGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.89. 3,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,677. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 52-week low of $10.18 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total transaction of $87,193.18. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,192,000 after acquiring an additional 365,132 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 10,528 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 3.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 12.5% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 90,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 87.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 12,912 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

