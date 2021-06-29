Cream One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 29th. Cream has a total market cap of $31,324.15 and approximately $5.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cream has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,332.12 or 0.99960429 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00034287 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.27 or 0.00383175 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.93 or 0.00896726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.62 or 0.00397890 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006205 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00056189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004037 BTC.

About Cream

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Cream Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

