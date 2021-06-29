KLAYswap Protocol Price Reaches $17.90 on Exchanges (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $139.37 million and $17.57 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $17.90 or 0.00049258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 44.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00046668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00143991 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00169785 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,276.34 or 0.99806948 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About KLAYswap Protocol

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

Buying and Selling KLAYswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

