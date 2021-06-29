Algert Global LLC Sells 11,940 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of eHealth worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in eHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EHTH. Barclays raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,695. eHealth, Inc. has a one year low of $47.84 and a one year high of $120.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85 and a beta of -0.13.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. Research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

