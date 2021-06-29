Algert Global LLC Sells 17,807 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Algert Global LLC lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.07. The stock had a trading volume of 5,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,427. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.70 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,685.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,510. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DEA shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

