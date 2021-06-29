Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 53,303 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 184.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at $72,595,187.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.08 per share, for a total transaction of $330,084.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at $77,104,377.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 940,852 shares of company stock worth $7,989,584. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Molecular Templates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,492. The firm has a market cap of $460.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.28. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.