Algert Global LLC Cuts Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Algert Global LLC cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,409 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Customers Bancorp worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $508,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 65,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Customers Bancorp by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUBI shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In other news, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.53 per share, for a total transaction of $237,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.85. 1,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,703. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

