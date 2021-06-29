Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,220 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after buying an additional 26,327 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on REGI. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.59 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $620,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,794. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.