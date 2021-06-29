Algert Global LLC Sells 11,940 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 47.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,940 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.05% of eHealth worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in eHealth during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in eHealth during the first quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

EHTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.23.

eHealth stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.26. 840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,695. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of -0.13. eHealth, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 5.11%. As a group, analysts anticipate that eHealth, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director A John Hass acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.41 per share, with a total value of $187,230.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

