Algert Global LLC Purchases 1,070 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.10% of The Andersons worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Andersons by 201.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,944. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 777.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANDE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

