UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 1.42% of EPAM Systems worth $316,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $521.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $477.34. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $527.04.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,058,199 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

