Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,985 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $3,175,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 104,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.78.

Analog Devices stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,373. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $171.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.20, for a total transaction of $1,642,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,832,077.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,749,003. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

