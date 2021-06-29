DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,095 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 66,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 100.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 2,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,875,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

NYSE:DD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.38. 7,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,246. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.74 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Article: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.