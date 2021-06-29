HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $249,000 Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 205,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 9,813 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,891,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,257 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 18,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

