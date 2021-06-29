C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 260 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.94. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,866. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $127.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.