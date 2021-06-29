TD Asset Management Inc. Has $156.99 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $156,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 796.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $285,549,000 after buying an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 70.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,988,000 after buying an additional 1,511,156 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 21.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,742,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $844,781,000 after buying an additional 1,193,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after buying an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $144.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,300. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market cap of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.41.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,647 shares of company stock worth $21,717,282 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

