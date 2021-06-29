TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of American Tower worth $140,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,466 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $273.53. The company had a trading volume of 17,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,645. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 23.40%. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

