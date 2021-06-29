Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 26,706 Shares of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 2.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 28.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 5.1% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 126,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBIO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $8.18. 980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,351. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $326.85 million, a PE ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.76.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $26.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James W. Green sold 39,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $290,383.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

HBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Harvard Bioscience from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

