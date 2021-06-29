Globeflex Capital L P Sells 16,780 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Globeflex Capital L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.15% of Nautilus worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nautilus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Nautilus by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.54. 622,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,918. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.40 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In related news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 4,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $87,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 in the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

