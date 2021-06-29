Algert Global LLC Sells 12,750 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Algert Global LLC cut its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 38.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.67. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,283. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.03.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $108.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

