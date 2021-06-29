Algert Global LLC Reduces Holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Knoll were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KNL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 42.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,315,000 after buying an additional 235,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 373.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 140,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 1,872,916 shares of company stock worth $43,968,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.40. 5,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,228. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Knoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.36 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $264.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

