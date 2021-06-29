The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Shares Gap Up to $34.19

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.19, but opened at $35.26. The Chemours shares last traded at $34.85, with a volume of 1,364 shares changing hands.

CC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.91.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.13.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.51%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 247.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

