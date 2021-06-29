Algert Global LLC Lowers Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,150 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Kura Oncology worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,931,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,079,000 after buying an additional 547,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000.

Shares of KURA traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,378. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.29 and a current ratio of 24.29.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KURA shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.10.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

