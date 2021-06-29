Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Shares Gap Up to $4.47

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.47, but opened at $4.65. Rigel Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 460 shares trading hands.

RIGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market cap of $772.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.21. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.06 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $16,608,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 257.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,678,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,275 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 334.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,297,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,225,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

