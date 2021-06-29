Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $640 million-$670 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million.Herman Miller also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.52-0.58 EPS.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

