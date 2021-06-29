Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,452 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,428% compared to the average daily volume of 95 put options.

Herman Miller stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MLHR. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller in the 4th quarter valued at $32,992,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Herman Miller by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,014,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,203,000 after purchasing an additional 779,067 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Herman Miller during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,987,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,668,000 after buying an additional 526,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 765,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,877,000 after buying an additional 521,345 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

