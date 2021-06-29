Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.98

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.98 and last traded at C$4.92, with a volume of 461565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIR shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight Capital raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.25 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$3.50 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.79.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 242.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.59.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$185.61 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile (TSE:BIR)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.