Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Sets New 52-Week High at $94.31

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.31 and last traded at $94.10, with a volume of 447 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $92.99.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.59.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $331,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 250,297 shares of company stock valued at $17,163,205 over the last 90 days. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,356,000 after purchasing an additional 42,032 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,482,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,639,000 after purchasing an additional 491,409 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,368,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,055,000 after purchasing an additional 133,166 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Sprout Social by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 929,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,699,000 after buying an additional 173,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Sprout Social by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 921,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,246,000 after buying an additional 44,864 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

