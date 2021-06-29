Short Interest in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Declines By 89.1%

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 89.1% from the May 31st total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FCAL stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 354.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 31,093 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 63,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

