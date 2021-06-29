Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.720-$0.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $18.34. 1,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.19. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Sell-side analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.