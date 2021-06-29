Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Gap Up to $96.40

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $96.40, but opened at $101.55. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $100.61, with a volume of 430 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RARE. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -30.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total value of $41,294.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,239 shares of company stock valued at $4,106,722. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 56.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15,000.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

