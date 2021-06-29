The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ INTG traded up $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,933. The InterGroup has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63.

The InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The InterGroup had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised The InterGroup from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The InterGroup Company Profile

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

