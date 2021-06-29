5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Down 74.1% in June

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the May 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FVAM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.01. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,358. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03.

Get 5:01 Acquisition alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 5:01 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5:01 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.