Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,762,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after acquiring an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,952. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.01. Beam Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.76 and a fifty-two week high of $126.90.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($2.61). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

