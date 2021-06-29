VeriCoin Price Tops $0.0475 (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 29th. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $261.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VeriCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0475 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,217.76 or 0.99926826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00034750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007928 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000872 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,808,246 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

VeriCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

