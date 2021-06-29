UnlimitedIP Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $252,053.00 (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 21.8% higher against the dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $6.74 million and approximately $252,053.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00055857 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00020174 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.39 or 0.00688093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00039347 BTC.

UnlimitedIP (CRYPTO:UIP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,334,112,918 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

